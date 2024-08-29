State, local leaders honor Point State Park fountain’s 50th anniversary with proclamation

PITTSBURGH — Point State Park’s iconic fountain turns 50 years old this week.

Wednesday, state and local leaders came together to honor the occasion with a proclamation.

The fountain’s rich past was also discussed at the event. Channel 11 took a look back at the fountain’s history in July.

>> Here’s a look at the history behind Point State Park’s iconic fountain

“It’s become an emblem of who we are, a reminder of our transformation of this amazing city and a pillar of our welcoming city,” Jerad Bachar, President and CEO of VisitPittsburgh, said Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group