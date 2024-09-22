State police investigating thefts from vehicles in 3 Beaver County communities

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in several Beaver County communities.

Pennsylvania State Police says the thefts happened between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21 in Independence, Hanover and Raccoon Townships.

Surveillance video police obtained shows two unidentified people walking up to vehicles parked in driveways, checking to see if the doors are unlocked, then grabbing what they can and leaving. Police say a red sedan has been seen at some of the incidents.

PSP says it issued an arrest warrant for Chandler Cosentino, 20, of Raccoon Township, in connection to one of the incidents. Online court records show he’s facing charges of attempted criminal trespass and attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

Police encourage community members to remove personal items from their vehicles and make sure the doors are locked at night.

Anyone who sees something suspicious at their home is urged to contact PSP Beaver Barracks by calling 724-773-7400.

