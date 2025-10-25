State police looking to identify suspect with specific tattoos

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a suspect with a distinct characteristic.On Saturday, PSP Kiski Station posted on social media that they’re investigating a crime involving a person with specific tattoos.Police shared photos of the tattoos in the post.No further information about the crime or suspect was provided.Anyone with information to help identify the person is urged to call Kiski Station at 724-697-5780.

