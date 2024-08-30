State police looking for man wanted for parole violations; car last seen in Cranberry Township

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man wanted for parole violations.

State police in Ridgway are looking for Russell E. Mason, who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2021 in Wilcox, Elk County. His car was last seen at a shopping mall in Cranberry Township.

Mason, 44, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown/gray hair that’s balding in the front and gray facial hair.

State police said Mason has ties to Ohio, Illinois and Utah. He may also be using an alias of Christopher August.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Mason is asked to contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group