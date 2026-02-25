Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case of Cherrie Mahan, who vanished in Butler County more than four decades ago.

PSP’s reward adds to the $100,000 put up by a private investigator for information that leads to Cherrie’s discovery.

Eight-year-old Cherrie was last seen Feb. 22, 1985, getting off a school bus on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township.

According to PSP, people who saw Cherrie get off the bus also saw a blue or green conversion-style van on Cornplanter Road around the same time.

The van’s driver has not been identified, and PSP says they’d like to question them.

State police offer $5K reward for information that solves Cherrie Mahan disappearance case Source: Pennsylvania State Police

Cherrie was wearing a gray jacket, a denim blue jean skirt, blue leg warmers, tan ankle boots and a blue bookbag.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call PSP Butler Barracks at 724-284-8100 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Last weekend, just before the 41st anniversary of Cherrie’s disappearance, 11 Investigates reported on new details in the case.

>>> 11 Investigates: Could letters from prison help crack the Cherrie Mahan cold case? <<<

Cherrie’s mother, Janice McKinney, says she’s been in contact with an inmate, who’s in prison for an unrelated crime. The family believes that the inmate holds the key to solving the case.

Family members say he was named in dozens of tips and wants to speak, but not until he’s out of prison, and only under certain conditions.

Chief Investigator Rick Earlier reported that the inmate also sent letters to 11 Investigates in August and October, denying involvement in Cherrie’s disappearance but suggesting he has more information.

