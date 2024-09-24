Local

State police offering $5,000 reward for tips in 1983 murder of Lawrence County woman

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Julie Rae Conway

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the 1983 murder of a Lawrence County woman.

Julie Rae Conway, 35, went to Lawrence Village Plaza in New Castle on Aug. 28, 1993.

She bought something at the hardware store in the plaza but never made it home.

Her Pontiac sedan was still parked in the parking lot.

Conway was found shot in a limestone quarry in Shenango Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont is undocumented immigrant, police say
  • ‘Thank you for finding me’: Man abducted as child found 70 years later
  • New sober game room opens next weekend in Sharpsburg
  • VIDEO: Co-owners of pub damaged during fire in Brownsville react to community support
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read