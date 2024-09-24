State police offering $5,000 reward for tips in 1983 murder of Lawrence County woman

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the 1983 murder of a Lawrence County woman.

Julie Rae Conway, 35, went to Lawrence Village Plaza in New Castle on Aug. 28, 1993.

She bought something at the hardware store in the plaza but never made it home.

Her Pontiac sedan was still parked in the parking lot.

Conway was found shot in a limestone quarry in Shenango Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group