State police share new details on search for man accused of placing bomb under landlord’s mower

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released new details about their search for a man accused of placing a homemade bomb under his former landlord’s lawnmower.

James M. Sever, 54, was charged with attempted homicide in that incident.

State police think he may still be in the Salem Township area, where the explosion happened.

On Friday, Troopers said they believe he could be going to an area to charge an electric bike while on the run.

“He’s still most likely utilizing his electric bicycle, which obviously would take him somewhere to have to get it charged up. So we’re still working on that and following up on every tip that comes in,” said state trooper Steve Limani.

On Aug 22, the home where Sever used to live, on the same property where the explosion happened, went up in flames.

Today, investigators revealed the fire started in part of the home where there was no electricity.

Troopers are still waiting on lab results to see if any accelerants were used.

They added that he could be traveling in the woods in the Salem Township, Derry or Blairsville areas.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

State police also say anyone helping Sever in any way will face legal consequences.

