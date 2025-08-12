State police trying to find missing Indiana County woman whose phone pinged in Arizona

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to locate an Indiana County woman who may be in Arizona.

Troopers are trying to find Abigail Jean Johnston, 24, of Washington Township, who was reported missing by a family member on Monday. Johnston left her home by vehicle on Aug. 8 around 10:30 p.m. and never returned.

When she left, troopers say she was driving a blue 2013 Subaru Impreza with Pennsylvania registration MXE8841. At this point, the vehicle hasn’t been found.

A ping of her phone showed a location near Mesa, Arizona, troopers say.

Jonston is described as a white woman who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may know where Johnston is should immediately call 911.

