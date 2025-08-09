State representative to introduce bill elevating penalties for people who attack EMS, firefighters

Every day, EMS and firefighters respond to emergencies just like law enforcement, but if a patient assaults them, they don’t have the same protections. Now one lawmaker wants to change that. — Every day, EMS and firefighters respond to emergencies just like law enforcement, but if a patient assaults them, they don’t have the same protections. Now one lawmaker wants to change that.

Millions of 911 calls come into Pennsylvania dispatch every year.

Just like police, EMS and firefighters respond, never knowing what they are walking into.

“One of our emergency responders was purposely spit on by one of the patients he was trying to help. It was a bad scene and that individual had a communicable disease and purposefully did this,” said Pennsylvania Representative Jim Haddock.

State Representative Jim Haddock says in this situation in Allentown, the paramedic pressed charges, but it was only harassment. If the same thing had happened to a police officer, it would have been charged as a felony.

“Police were able to get that elevated coverage years ago, but now we realize our friends in emergency response don’t have that coverage,” said Haddock.

These types of situations happen all the time across the commonwealth.

“Our crews have faced a few issues with some sticky situations, so it’s nice to have law enforcement close by,” said Matt Nickl, Executive Director of Cranberry Township EMS.

That’s why Haddock is proposing to close what he calls a “loophole.” He’s proposed a bill that will change the law to expand that same extra protection to EMS and firefighters.

It’s an idea that local first responders are getting behind.

“I think it’s good. I think there’s a lot of focus on EMS and fire,” said Nickl. “How do we increase safety and decrease risk? This is a good step in the right direction.”

Haddock said he already has over a dozen co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle. He plans to introduce the bill and get it moving in the coming weeks.

