Station Square business owners staying optimistic after recent restaurant closures

PITTSBURGH — It’s a tourist destination along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh. Station Square extends a mile and a half on the riverfront. Now, it’s down two popular chain restaurants: Joe’s Crab Shack closed less than two months after it was hit by a bullet and Buca di Beppo also closed over the summer.

Even though businesses have come and gone, one owner who’s been here from pretty much the beginning believes Station Square is alive and well.

“I think Station Square is the best location in the City,” said Tom Jayson.

Tom Jayson first brought nighttime entertainment to Station Square in 1983.

“I had Chauncy’s,” said Jayson. “I had Matrix. I had Metropol.”

Now, he has the sportsbar, Homerun Harry’s. It’s located next to several vacant spaces. Across the street, Buca di Beppo moved out in June amid bankruptcy proceedings. And most recently, Joe’s Crab Shack closed its doors over the weekend.

“I don’t think they’ll have any problem getting anyone to go into those spaces,” said Jayson.

Adam Rossi, who’s been renting out electric bikes from Station Square for the last eight years, agrees.

“There’s a distillery going in up the road,” said Adam Solar Rides Owner Adam Rossi. “There’s Sly Fox Brewing. Travelers Rest Hotel up the street. All along the trail things are growing.”

“It definitely seems more family-oriented,” said Brook Sopko from South Park. “I love the bike shop. Lots of restaurants to eat at and stuff. I think it’s more beautiful now.”

Channel 11 reached out to New York-based Brookfield Properties, which currently owns Station Square and CBRE, which manages the 52-acre riverfront complex to find out more about the state of the property which is up for sale for the third time in 12 years. Despite the restaurant closures here amidst the growth in other entertainment destinations like the Strip District and North Shore, business owners like Jayson say they’re not worried.

“I’m sure they’ll find a buyer, and then it will be someone with some new ideas,” said Jayson.

“It’s a staple location,” said Rossi. “I think it’s going to continue to grow.”

