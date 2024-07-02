Status of Shuman Center unclear as plywood covered entrance on scheduled reopening date

PITTSBURGH — On Monday, officials told Channel 11 News that the new Highland Shuman Juvenile Detention Center was not only ready, but that it would re-open on Tuesday morning. But when Channel 11 News arrived, crews found a makeshift wooden door and plywood covering the main entrance.

Upon checking closer, crews realized the front door was unlocked, reporter Talia Kirkland walked inside without stopping at any security checkpoint, raising immediate security concerns.

We called Adelphoi, the private company that now runs the detention center, several times, and we got no response about the current status of the facility.

According to a press release issued on Monday by Adelphoi, the center would reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. with 12 beds ready for juvenile offenders, despite the boarded-up exterior. Channel 11 News then called the county executive office and explained at this time, they do not have any advisory authority over the private facility, something they hope to change immediately.

The county executive office provided this statement:

“While the County is still in active litigation with Council regarding the contract, Adelphoi was able to proceed under the current contract status and obtain all of the permits and licenses they needed to open. County Executive Innamorato wants to prioritize community input and expertise as part of the operations of the facility, which is why she sent names to Council for a Shuman Advisory Board in June. Now that the facility is open, it’s important to finalize that board as soon as possible. As the County Executive has said before, our goal with the new Shuman is to provide excellent staff and holistic services including mental health supports, workforce development, and educational opportunities to allow for the young people go on to reach their full potential. Providing expertise and community input on the operations of Shuman are an important step to fulfilling that goal.” -Abigail Gardner, spokesperson for County Executive Innamorato

Council member Bethany Hallam agreed with County Executive Sara Innamorato.

“They cut corners with this one, and I am really worried that people are going to be hurt,” Hallam explained.

She added that the building looks the same as it did a month ago when they toured the facility.

“It looked exactly like that when we saw it a month ago, too. We even discussed the [wood on] the front door and it being opening in a few weeks,” Hallam said.

Hallam did however provide context that as of right now no juveniles are inside. Hallam explained that instead of relocating youth offenders from adult facilities like the Allegheny County Jail to this facility Adelphoi opted to only place new arrests in the available 12 beds.

A decision council member Sam DeMarco agrees with.

“I believe that those juveniles that are in the county jail are where they are supposed to be,” he said.

Both council members have raised concerns about the cost of the facility, how long it took to reopen, and county involvement in planning, but DeMarco told Channel 11 News he is optimistic.

“I believe this facility needed to be open. It needed to be open yesterday, so I know I join many others in being thrilled that the facility is open today,” DeMarco said.

