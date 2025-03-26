Steelers add to comp pick haul after Russell Wilson signs in NY

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

With Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting another compensatory draft pick slot — and it could be a high one.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Giants that is worth $10.5 million guaranteed and could be worth up to a maximum of $21 million with incentives. The Steelers will be cheering Wilson on right with the Giants fans that he does.

The Steelers will earn a fifth-round comp pick slot, even if Wilson doesn’t earn his incentives. If the contract plays to its full value, it could be a third-round pick. The compensatory draft pick formula includes both salary and playing time, so Wilson will need to remain the starter for the full season for the Steelers to see the full potential benefit.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group