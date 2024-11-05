Steelers add defensive depth by trading with Packers for Preston Smith, per reports

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers continue to make moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. This time, they’re adding to their defensive depth.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are trading a seventh-round pick for Packers pass-rusher Preston Smith.

Sources: The #Steelers aren’t done. They are trading for #Packers veteran pass-rusher Preston Smith.



One of the NFL’s best defenses gets better. pic.twitter.com/76NWCKXeyL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024

Smith has been with the Packers for six seasons. He’s played in nine games this season for 19 tackles, six of which were solo. He’s also recorded 2.5 sacks.

The Steelers are also reportedly making a trade with the Jets for wide receiver Mike Williams.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

