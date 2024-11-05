Local

Steelers add defensive depth by trading with Packers for Preston Smith, per reports

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Packers Jaguars Football Green Bay Packers defensive end Preston Smith (91) reacts at the snap during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Green Bay defeated the Jaguars 30-27. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers continue to make moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. This time, they’re adding to their defensive depth.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are trading a seventh-round pick for Packers pass-rusher Preston Smith.

Smith has been with the Packers for six seasons. He’s played in nine games this season for 19 tackles, six of which were solo. He’s also recorded 2.5 sacks.

The Steelers are also reportedly making a trade with the Jets for wide receiver Mike Williams.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

