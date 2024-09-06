Steelers’ Alex Highsmith named Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith was named the Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP.

The award is presented weekly during the regular season to a player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city.

Highsmith hosted his 3rd Annual Back to School Bash for 300 area students at the LaRosa Youth Club in McKeesport in August. He handed out backpacks, books and school supplies to students through the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation, which also provides free haircuts, water bottles and to-go meals to kids.

“We are incredibly excited to host this event once again and to continue our mission of giving back to the community,” said Highsmith. “Providing these resources helps ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed academically and start the school year with confidence.”

Earlier this summer Highsmith, and his wife Alyssa, lent their hands to help those who were impacted by a fire at Second Avenue Commons, the team said. He hosted a distribution of necessities, from t-shirts and sweatpants to slippers and bookbags, for the individuals to help them through the tough time.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Highsmith’s foundation and he is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which will be selected by the players at the end of the season.

