Local

Steelers announce 2024 Hall of Honor class

By WPXI.com News Staff

Steelers announce 2024 Hall of Honor class Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL wildcard playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost, 30-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their newest additions to the Hall of Honor.

The Steelers held a ceremony at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday.

Linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and running back Willie Parker are the members of the 2024 class.

The Hall of Honor is designed to recognize Steelers who make “immeasurable contributions” to the organization on or off the field.

All four members were part of Super Bowl teams for the Steelers.

The group will be recognized during a special presentation on the field on Dec. 8 during the Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Hall of Honor can be visited at Acrisure Stadium near Gate B.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Butler for rally honoring shooting victims
  • Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher
  • Former Steelers lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor for animal cruelty charges
  • VIDEO: ‘A tremendous loss’: Beloved Pittsburgh Allderdice teacher, coach dies unexpectedly
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read