Steelers announce 2024 Hall of Honor class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their newest additions to the Hall of Honor.

The Steelers held a ceremony at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday.

Linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and running back Willie Parker are the members of the 2024 class.

The Hall of Honor is designed to recognize Steelers who make “immeasurable contributions” to the organization on or off the field.

All four members were part of Super Bowl teams for the Steelers.

The group will be recognized during a special presentation on the field on Dec. 8 during the Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Hall of Honor can be visited at Acrisure Stadium near Gate B.

