Steelers-Bills Preview: Russell Wilson Returns

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

It’s been a competitive week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, following a practice session at Acrisure Stadium with the Buffalo Bills in town. Now, we will get the chance to see these two squads face off under the light with both head coaches indicating that their starters will get a good amount of playing time throughout the game.

Russell Wilson will be suited up in a black and gold uniform for the first time as he continues to try and hold off Justin Fields for the Steelers starting quarterback job.

Can players like Zach Frazier and DeMarvin Leal build off their strong preseason debuts? Will guys like Broderick Jones bounce back after underwhelming performances last weekend? And of course, there are some heated battles towards the end of the roster as the team approaches the deadline to cut their roster to 53 players.

This should be a very good barometer for where the Steelers roster currently stands, getting the chance to clash with a legit AFC contender, one that coincidentally ended their season in 2023.

Click here to listen to a full breakdown of what Sports Now reporters will be watching for during the preseason game on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group