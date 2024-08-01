Steelers bring back veteran outside linebacker after pair of injuries

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Golden spent the 2023 season with the team, but had been a free agent since his contract had expired in March.

The Steelers suffered a pair of linebacker injuries during practice on Wednesday, with David Perales (knee) and Kyron Johnson (hamstring) both exiting the practice session. Neither were seen on the field before the start of the team’s seventh training camp practice on Thursday.

