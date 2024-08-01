Local

Steelers bring back veteran outside linebacker after pair of injuries

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Markus Golden #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a sack in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.  

Golden spent the 2023 season with the team, but had been a free agent since his contract had expired in March.

The Steelers suffered a pair of linebacker injuries during practice on Wednesday, with David Perales (knee) and Kyron Johnson (hamstring) both exiting the practice session. Neither were seen on the field before the start of the team’s seventh training camp practice on Thursday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Building collapses in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood
  • Stage AE will now be offering sober space
  • FBI links local fashion designer to Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol
  • VIDEO: New 40,000-square-foot sports complex opening soon in Beaver County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read