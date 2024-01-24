Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Named to 2024 NFL All-Rookie Team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Porter, the Steelers’ first of two second-round picks, was selected despite making just 11 starts in his rookie season. The Steelers started the Penn State and North Allegheny product out as their Dime defender before moving him progressively more and more into the starting rotation.

Porter started 11 straight games to close the regular season, and also started the Steelers’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Not only was he starting, but he frequently shadowed opposing teams’ top wide receivers, starting with DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and continuing through Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, Hollywood Brown of the Arizona Cardinals, DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.

