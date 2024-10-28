Local

Steelers defensive gearing up to face lackluster Giants on a milestone night at Acrisure Stadium

By Jenna Harner, Channel 11 Sports

Cam Heyward FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) talks to the team on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Steelers 27-24. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

By Jenna Harner, Channel 11 Sports

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are preparing for a Monday night showdown against the Giants at Acrisure Stadium.

The black and gold defense is gearing up for a big night against the lackluster Giants offense. And, one key player is celebrating a major milestone.

Cam Heyward will once again make franchise history as he plays his 202nd career game, the most for a defensive player in Steelers history.

Heyward recently told reporters he doesn’t take being in the Steelers locker room lightly. He says he’s incredibly thankful to be among legends like Donnie Shell.

T.J. Watt has nothing but praise for his fellow defensive captain.

“Oh, it’s huge I mean you can tell by the grey hairs in his beard that he’s been here forever. But he’s done some amazing things. He’s the true epitome on and off the field. A guy that we can all look to as a role model, a teammate, Pittsburgh citizen and also a player. I have so much respect for Cam and he’s still doing it at a very high level,” Watt said.

Although he’s on the cusp of a major milestone, Heyward says he’s still focused on production. Which, so far this season, he appears to have returned to all-pro form after an injury derailed him last season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people, including children, injured in Ross Township car crash
  • Man attempts insurance fraud after setting Beaver County house on fire, police say
  • American Airlines trying to dissuade ‘gate lice,’ will use ‘audible signal’ when someone jumps line
  • VIDEO: Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read