Steelers defensive gearing up to face lackluster Giants on a milestone night at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are preparing for a Monday night showdown against the Giants at Acrisure Stadium.

The black and gold defense is gearing up for a big night against the lackluster Giants offense. And, one key player is celebrating a major milestone.

Cam Heyward will once again make franchise history as he plays his 202nd career game, the most for a defensive player in Steelers history.

Heyward recently told reporters he doesn’t take being in the Steelers locker room lightly. He says he’s incredibly thankful to be among legends like Donnie Shell.

T.J. Watt has nothing but praise for his fellow defensive captain.

“Oh, it’s huge I mean you can tell by the grey hairs in his beard that he’s been here forever. But he’s done some amazing things. He’s the true epitome on and off the field. A guy that we can all look to as a role model, a teammate, Pittsburgh citizen and also a player. I have so much respect for Cam and he’s still doing it at a very high level,” Watt said.

Although he’s on the cusp of a major milestone, Heyward says he’s still focused on production. Which, so far this season, he appears to have returned to all-pro form after an injury derailed him last season.

