Cam Heyward will make Steelers history vs. Giants

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward will play in his 202nd game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. That’s the most by any defensive player in franchise history. That’s a remarkable achievement, especially considering all of the great defensive players that have donned the Black and Gold.

Only five other players in franchise history have reached the 200 game milestone — Mel Blount (200), Donnie Shell (201), Hines Ward (217), Mike Webster (220) and Ben Roethlisberger (249). Heyward will surpass Blount and Shell on the all-time list on Monday night when the Steelers take on the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium.

Heyward, 35, signed a two-year contract extension with the Steelers prior to the start of the season, so he’ll be in Pittsburgh through at least the 2026 season.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group