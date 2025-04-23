Steelers featured in new Transformers collaboration

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of four NFL teams getting their own action figure.

The “Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash” is one of the figures that the NFL and Hasbro collaborated on that convert from robots to football helmets.

Other teams featured in the initial line of characters include the Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime and Kansas City Chiefs KC-59.

The action figures are expected to be released in December. They are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

