Steelers General Manager Omar Khan excited for Pittsburgh to take the national stage with NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft stage is taking shape over on the North Shore, where all 32 teams will select their 2026 draft class.

Of course, most personnel for the Steelers will be over at the team’s headquarters on the South Side.

Still, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said he’s excited to see Pittsburgh on the national stage.

“I can tell you that the community is really excited. We’re all excited. It’s a great place to host a draft, and, you know, can’t wait for the rest of the world to get to know Pittsburgh a little more, because it’s a special and unique place,” Khan said.

The Steelers have a whopping 12 picks in this year’s draft.

Don’t be surprised if that number changes over the course of the weekend.

Their first pick is currently the 21st overall.

Khan said at the combine that it gives the team a lot of flexibility to draft their newest class.

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