Steelers get bad news on special teams captain

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed during his Tuesday press conference that safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Miles Killebrew is out for the season. He had successful knee surgery, but his year is over,” Tomlin said. “Our heart aches for Miles. Obviously, he’s a significant component of what we do.”

Killebrew suffered the injury to his right knee in the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 6 game.

He was helped off the field as he couldn’t put much weight on his right leg and was ushered into the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

