Steelers get no help on Sunday, playoff odds dwindle

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get any of the help they were hoping for in the AFC playoff picture on Sunday.

The Steelers entered the day as longshots to make the postseason, with the New York Times playoff simulator giving them a 9% chance entering the day and the betting markets settling around 14%.

They had available help in the form of the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, but those three teams went 0-3 on Sunday.

