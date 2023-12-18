Local

Steelers get no help on Sunday, playoff odds dwindle

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers get no help on Sunday, playoff odds dwindle Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) reacts to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) on the sidelines against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - 22059801 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get any of the help they were hoping for in the AFC playoff picture on Sunday.

The Steelers entered the day as longshots to make the postseason, with the New York Times playoff simulator giving them a 9% chance entering the day and the betting markets settling around 14%.

They had available help in the form of the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, but those three teams went 0-3 on Sunday.

