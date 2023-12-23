WATCH ON CHANNEL 11: Steelers take on Bengals at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to break a rough losing streak as they face off against the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

You can watch the Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Steelers fans rally at Acrisure Stadium before game against Bengals

A loss would leave the Steelers with more defeats than victories this season.

This week, quarterback Mason Rudolph will lead the Steelers offense with Kenny Pickett still out with an ankle injury.

Pickett is not the only key member who will be out of the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick will be missing on defense.

The Steelers may see some relief with the return of Cam Heyward.

