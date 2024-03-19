Local

Steelers to host Mike Williams later this week for visit

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers to host Mike Williams later this week for visit The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host wide receiver Mike Williams on a visit this week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host wide receiver Mike Williams on a visit this week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz. But first, Williams will visit the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Then, it will come to the Steelers, who have a huge need at wide receiver to fill. The Los Angeles Chargers also want to bring Williams back after trading Keenan Allen.

Adam Schefter shared more information on these visits on the Pat McAfee Show, stating that the Steelers are the last of these scheduled visits, and he could be using those visits as leverage for a new contract with the Chargers.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says
  • Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell
  • Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros
  • VIDEO:Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read