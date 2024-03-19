Steelers to host Mike Williams later this week for visit

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host wide receiver Mike Williams on a visit this week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz. But first, Williams will visit the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Then, it will come to the Steelers, who have a huge need at wide receiver to fill. The Los Angeles Chargers also want to bring Williams back after trading Keenan Allen.

Adam Schefter shared more information on these visits on the Pat McAfee Show, stating that the Steelers are the last of these scheduled visits, and he could be using those visits as leverage for a new contract with the Chargers.

