Steelers in line for first NFL game in Ireland

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase, also known as the Steelers Nation, has made its presence known around the globe. It only takes a quick Google search of the Terrible Towel and you will see its presence across multiple landmarks. As the National Football League continues its global expansion, it only makes sense the Steelers Nation will continue to grow as well.

Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning the NFL will continue to expand its international matchups as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets battle Sunday morning. It is believed the Steelers are a prime candidate to host a first-ever regular season game in Dublin, Ireland.

This would make the most sense as not only did Art Rooney II express hopes to play there, they were awarded marketing rights to the region.

The roots to Ireland only get deeper.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group