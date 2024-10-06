Local

Steelers in line for first NFL game in Ireland

By Jobe Morrison, Steelers Now

Steelers Fans FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their Terrible Towels during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Jobe Morrison, Steelers Now

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase, also known as the Steelers Nation, has made its presence known around the globe. It only takes a quick Google search of the Terrible Towel and you will see its presence across multiple landmarks. As the National Football League continues its global expansion, it only makes sense the Steelers Nation will continue to grow as well. 

Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning the NFL will continue to expand its international matchups as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets battle Sunday morning. It is believed the Steelers are a prime candidate to host a first-ever regular season game in Dublin, Ireland.

This would make the most sense as not only did Art Rooney II express hopes to play there, they were awarded marketing rights to the region.

The roots to Ireland only get deeper.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 infants die in separate incidents in Pittsburgh, police say
  • High school football player from Beaver County collapses during game, flown to hospital
  • ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
  • VIDEO: Former President Trump returns to Butler Farm Show nearly 3 months after assassination attempt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read