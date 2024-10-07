Local

Weather delay issued at Acrisure Stadium, fans asked to take cover before Steelers game

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers game delayed because of lightning The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday night football but severe weather will delay kickoff. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football but severe weather will delay kickoff.

The game was originally expected to start at 8:15 p.m. but fans will have to wait a little longer.

Allegheny County is currently under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING.

Fans have been asked to take cover inside of the concourses in the FedEx Great Hall.

Stay tuned with Channel 11 to catch the game. Pre-game coverage continues until kickoff.

