Weather delay issued at Acrisure Stadium, fans asked to take cover before Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football but severe weather will delay kickoff.
The game was originally expected to start at 8:15 p.m. but fans will have to wait a little longer.
per NFL officials in the press box, there will be a lightning delay here at Acrisure Stadium.— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 7, 2024
kickoff between Steelers/Cowboys will have to wait a little longer. https://t.co/qV4fC7YUbd
Allegheny County is currently under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING.
PHOTOS: Dark clouds, lightning roll through Pennsylvania during Sunday storms
Fans have been asked to take cover inside of the concourses in the FedEx Great Hall.
October 7, 2024
