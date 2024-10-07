Weather delay issued at Acrisure Stadium, fans asked to take cover before Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football but severe weather will delay kickoff.

The game was originally expected to start at 8:15 p.m. but fans will have to wait a little longer.

per NFL officials in the press box, there will be a lightning delay here at Acrisure Stadium.



kickoff between Steelers/Cowboys will have to wait a little longer. https://t.co/qV4fC7YUbd — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 7, 2024

Allegheny County is currently under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING.

Fans have been asked to take cover inside of the concourses in the FedEx Great Hall.

