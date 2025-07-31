Steelers make practice time change for Thursday, dodging rain

LATROBE, Pa. — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

With showers and thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have moved their training camp practice at St. Vincent College on Thursday, July 31 to the morning.

The Steelers originally had been scheduled to practice at 1:55 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field. Instead, they will move their practice session to 10 a.m.

The Steelers already had one practice session this week that was washed out because of rain. The team instead had a walkthrough in the gymnasium on Tuesday.

