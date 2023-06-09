Steelers named potential landing spot for athletic edge rusher

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are being linked to another trade target, as they seem to be at this time of year every single year. This time, that player would be Washington’s Chase Young, who has emerged as an interesting target around the league after Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated floated that he could be on the market.

“Teams coming out of the spring thinking they need more help may make trade calls on Young (it seems unlikely the Washington brass would move him ahead of a must-win year, but I know they’d be open to listening),” Breer wrote.

