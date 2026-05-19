Steelers OC addresses plan for 4 quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio confirmed during his media availability on Tuesday that the team has a plan for getting all four quarterbacks reps.

“You can never have enough quarterbacks,” Angelichio said. “With the system that’s in place here, it’s great that we have four quarterbacks. We have a plan on how all those guys are going to get reps.”

Under the CBA, it’s incredibly hard to get reps for backup quarterbacks. That’s why many are skeptical of the Steelers developing Allar and Howard at the same time.

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