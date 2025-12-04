Steelers OLB T.J. Watt misses practice with injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt missed Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury. The injury was not previously reported.

Perhaps the toe injury played a role in Watt’s disappointing performance in Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday’s game was the fifth time this season that Watt has recorded two or fewer pressures, according to Marcus Mosher of FanSided. Watt had just one pressure, which came on a play he was unblocked, per NextGenStats. The Bills were without starting right tackle Spencer Brown, too.

Watt, 31, signed a three-year, $123 million extension that pays him an average of $41 million per season and runs all the way through the 2027 season.

At the time, Pittsburgh was simply paying Watt what he was worth after racking up 129 tackles, 30.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 12 passes defensed and one interception over the past two years.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group