Steelers OLB T.J. Watt won’t play in Pro Bowl due to injury

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not participate in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games thanks to the injury that he suffered in the team’s Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt suffered a Grade 2 sprain to the MCL in his left knee late in the Steelers’ 17-10 win in Baltimore on Jan. 6. He missed the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday that Watt would have been able to play this week if the Steelers had been able to advance in the postseason. But apparently, Watt isn’t feeling quite good enough to put that knee on the line for an exhibition.

