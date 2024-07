PITTSBURGH — Linebacker Payton Wilson, who the Pittsburgh Steelers signed to a rookie contract in May, is engaged.

Wilson popped the question to his now-fiancee Lilah Ivey over the weekend.

The Steelers posted a congratulatory message to the happy couple on Tuesday.

