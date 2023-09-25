Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football, WATCH NOW on CHANNEL 11

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football. Tune in to Channel 11 to watch the game.

Tonight’s game is the first time the Pittsburgh Steelers have ever played in Las Vegas.

Fans are looking to see if the Steelers can turn on their offense to get a win.

So far, the Raiders quarterback, Jimmy Garappolo has yet to get sacked by an opposing defense. The Steelers. are looking to change that tonight.

