Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football, WATCH NOW on CHANNEL 11

Fans visit Las Vegas to see Steelers take on Raiders Fans made their way to Las Vegas to see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Raiders during Sunday Night Football. (WPXI/WPXI)

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football. Tune in to Channel 11 to watch the game.

PHOTOS: Fans visit Las Vegas to see Steelers take on Raiders

Tonight’s game is the first time the Pittsburgh Steelers have ever played in Las Vegas.

Fans are looking to see if the Steelers can turn on their offense to get a win.

So far, the Raiders quarterback, Jimmy Garappolo has yet to get sacked by an opposing defense. The Steelers. are looking to change that tonight.

After the game, be sure to tune in to the Black and Gold Zone for post-game coverage.

