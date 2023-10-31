Local

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’s playing Thursday against Titans on Channel 11

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Jaguars Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) fires a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett will play on Thursday night when the Steelers take on the Titans.

On Monday, Mike Tomlin said the door was ajar for Pickett to play after confirming there was no structural damage to his ribs from a hit he took during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RELATED COVERAGE >> ‘Door is ajar’ for Pickett to play Thursday, Mike Tomlin says

Kenny Pickett told reporters in the locker room Tuesday “I’m playing for sure Thursday night.”

You can watch Thursday night’s Steeler game vs. the Titans on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

