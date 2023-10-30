Local

‘Door is ajar’ for Pickett to play Thursday, Mike Tomlin says

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Pittsburgh Steelers team members look on as the training staff attends to Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave several injury updates for players who were ruled out during the team’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury on a sack. Also in the first half, Kenny Pickett suffered an apparent rib injury after being hit hard and slammed into the turf on a screen play.

In his press conference Monday, Tomlin said Fitzpatrick is out for the game Thursday against the Titans. But, that’s not necessarily the case for Pickett.

Tomlin said “the door is ajar” for Pickett to play Thursday, as there is no structural damage to his ribs. It’ll be a game-time decision whether or not he plays.

Mitch Trubisky will start if Pickett cannot.

Two players who have long been on the injured reserve could also return this week. According to Alan Saunders with our partners Sports Now Group Pittsburgh, Cam Heyward and Anthony McFarland will be “in consideration” to return from the injured reserve list.

You can watch Thursday night’s Steeler game vs. the Titans on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says
  • ‘Pharmageddon’: Pharmacists, techs to walk out in some states to protest unsafe working conditions
  • Big Ben wants Byron Leftwich as next Steelers OC
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after robbery on IUP campus; officer fires shot while responding
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read