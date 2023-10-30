‘Door is ajar’ for Pickett to play Thursday, Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave several injury updates for players who were ruled out during the team’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury on a sack. Also in the first half, Kenny Pickett suffered an apparent rib injury after being hit hard and slammed into the turf on a screen play.

In his press conference Monday, Tomlin said Fitzpatrick is out for the game Thursday against the Titans. But, that’s not necessarily the case for Pickett.

Tomlin said “the door is ajar” for Pickett to play Thursday, as there is no structural damage to his ribs. It’ll be a game-time decision whether or not he plays.

Mitch Trubisky will start if Pickett cannot.

Two players who have long been on the injured reserve could also return this week. According to Alan Saunders with our partners Sports Now Group Pittsburgh, Cam Heyward and Anthony McFarland will be “in consideration” to return from the injured reserve list.

