Steelers QB Russell Wilson reveals new jersey, uniform number

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers QB Russell Wilson reveals new jersey, uniform number DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will wear his familiar No. 3 with his new team, Wilson revealed in a social media post on Tuesday

Wilson unboxed a new throwback Steelers jersey with his name and the No. 3 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Wilson wore No. 3 with both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. In college, he wore No. 16 at Wisconsin and NC State.

