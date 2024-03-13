Steelers QB Russell Wilson reveals new jersey, uniform number

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will wear his familiar No. 3 with his new team, Wilson revealed in a social media post on Tuesday

Wilson unboxed a new throwback Steelers jersey with his name and the No. 3 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Wilson wore No. 3 with both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. In college, he wore No. 16 at Wisconsin and NC State.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group