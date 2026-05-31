Steelers RB Rico Dowdle’s arrival in Pittsburgh has uncanny backstory

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Weeks before Rico Dowdle put pen to paper and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, his mother put the move into the ether.

All it took was seeing the news that Mike McCarthy was taking over for his hometown team.

“I think my mom was the first one to say it,” the tailback said after Thursday’s OTA practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “When she’d seen him get hired, she called me and said, ‘You’re going to Pittsburgh.’ Like, as soon as he got hired, that’s the first thing she said.”

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