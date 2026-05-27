Steelers re-sign veteran defensive lineman after devastating 2025 injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lowry almost signed with the team in late April but decided to take a little more time to work into playing shape. Lowry, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, but missed the entire 2025 campaign after suffering an ACL injury in training camp.

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