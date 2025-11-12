Steelers reinstate quarterback from injured reserve

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reinstated quarterback Will Howard from the injured reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Howard had returned to practice on Oct. 23, meaning the team had to reinstate him from injured reserve this week, or he would be forced to spend the entire season on the IR list.

The team’s sixth-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft, Howard suffered a broken right pinky finger in training camp, an injury that forced him to miss the entire preseason.

The injury cost Howard his best shot to make an impact during his rookie season, which would have come in the preseason, where Skylar Thompson instead impressed with additional reps. Thompson remains on the IR list with a hamstring injury.

Howard will now try to make the most out of practice reps over the final eight weeks of the season, in order to set himself up for a potentially larger role in 2026.

