Steelers release final Week 6 injury report, multiple players ruled out against Raiders

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers released their final Week 6 injury report on Friday afternoon and will be without multiple players in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Linebackers Nate Herbig and Alex Highsmith, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, defensive lineman/edge rusher DeMarvin Leal, tight end MyCole Pruitt and safety Damontae Kazee have all been ruled out.

Inside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will have to step up, with three edge rushers out this week.

Moon started off the season on the reserve/injured list but was activated just before the game against the Cowboys.

“I think it just goes to show that God’s timing is perfect and sometimes things happen for a reason,” said Herbig. “He can’t really explain why, but it provides opportunities for guys like that. I’m excited for Moon. He’s been out for a while, but I think he has all the intangibles to play.”

Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren is questionable but was a full participant at practice Friday. With Patterson out, the team hopes to have Warren back on the field.

“He was a full participant today,” said Coach Mike Tomlin. “Good trajectory on the upswing. Feeling optimistic about his inclusion, he’s listed as questionable.”

Warren has been out since he left the game against the Chargers because of a knee injury.

After being listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, tight end Pat Freiermuth was back to full practice on Friday and will play this weekend.

