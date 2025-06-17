Local

Steelers sign safety DeShon Elliott to contract extension

By Alan Saunders
DeShon Elliott Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and strong safety DeShon Elliott have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the end of the 2027 season, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The new deal between Elliott and the Steelers will add two years and $12.5 million his current deal, with $9.21 million guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Elliott had been set to enter the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract that he signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2024 season, so his next deal represents a significant pay increase.              

