Steelers sign safety DeShon Elliott to contract extension

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and strong safety DeShon Elliott have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the end of the 2027 season, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The new deal between Elliott and the Steelers will add two years and $12.5 million his current deal, with $9.21 million guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Elliott had been set to enter the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract that he signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2024 season, so his next deal represents a significant pay increase.

