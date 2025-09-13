Steelers star CB ruled out vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Strong safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) were also officially ruled out.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was limited on Friday with an ankle injury but has no injury designation for the game and will play.

Porter, who left the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets, did not practice all week. Brandin Echols will likely replace Porter on Sunday against Seattle.

Porter entered the blue medical tent during the third quarter of the team’s clash against the Jets.

