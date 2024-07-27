Steelers surprise Make-A-Wish teen with season tickets during training camp visit

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Steelers helped make a Pittsburgh-area teen’s dreams come true during training camp on Saturday.

Cole Walker, 18, who suffers from Sarcoma, thought he was just attending Steelers practice through Make-A-Wish, but the team had a few surprises for him.

After practice, Cole met and chatted with some of his favorite players, including wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens surprised Cole by presenting him with season tickets for this year.

“I feel great, just knowing the challenge that he’s going through,” Pickens said about presenting the season tickets. “You know everybody don’t go through those challenges every day so it’s great to give him season tickets and make his day.”

Cole said he was shocked by getting the season tickets, which has been a lifelong dream for him.

“No I didn’t think I would get the opportunity, but I wished for it and it came true. I was very grateful,” Cole said.

Cole also spoke with Cam Heyward on the sidelines. When Heyward asked how the Steelers would fare on their first game, Cole predicted they will beat the Falcons 35-21.

