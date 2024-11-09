Steelers surprisingly cut veteran defensive back

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released safety Terrell Edmunds, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. Edmunds was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with an unexplained illness. Since it’s after the trade deadline, Edmunds will go through waivers even though he’s a veteran.

Edmunds, who played in five games for the Steelers after being signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad earlier this season, missed practice all three days this week while dealing with the illness. Edmunds was at practice on Friday and was seen interacting with teammates in the Steelers locker room, but was ruled out on the team’s injury report.

The 27-year-old Edmunds is in his second stint with the Steelers. He was the team’s first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his first five NFL season in Pittsburgh before splitting the between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans last season. Since being signed from Jacksonville, Edmunds has been serving as the team’s Dime defender and been the starting gunner on punt coverage.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group