Steelers tight end trio makes NFL history vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was firing on all cylinders in their 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and it was in large part to their tight ends. In fact, the group was even able to make a little bit of NFL history along the way.

Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington helped the Steelers become just the second team in NFL history to have three tight ends catch a touchdown in the same game. The only other instance occurred in 2018 when Indianapolis Colts tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron did so, according to Doug Clawson of CBS Sports.

Smith was the first tight end to find pay dirt against the Bengals as he caught the first touchdown of the game —a 10-yard pass on third-and-6. He finished the game with three catches for 28 yards and the score.

