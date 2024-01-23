Steelers’ T.J. Watt gifts disabled Army veteran surprise trip to Super Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt announced that he gifted a disabled Army veteran a surprise trip to this year’s Super Bowl.

Watt teamed up with USAA and Disabled American Veterans to award Adam Alexander a one-in-a-lifetime experience with a trip to the big game and an opportunity to meet him and other NFL stars in Las Vegas.

Army vet SSGT Adam Alexander is living proof that those from the heartland have huge hearts! Along with @USAA and @DAV, I’m honored to send a Purple Heart recipient and fellow Wisconsinite to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas #SaluteToService #ad pic.twitter.com/QYu3COYsMi — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 23, 2024

“Being a professional football player requires strength, resiliency, and selflessness – all inspiring characteristics that Staff Sergeant Adam Alexander embodies,” Watt said in a release. “I’m honored to team up with USAA and Disabled American Veterans to give Adam, a fellow Wisconsinite and national hero, the recognition he deserves, and I look forward to meeting him at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.”

Alexander is a decorated veteran from Oshkosh, near Watt’s hometown in Wisconsin. His decorated service history includes being awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action badge and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

Alexander plans to bring his father-in-law, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran, with him to the Super Bowl.

