Sto-Rox school board treasurer charged after allegedly pepper-spraying 2 women

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Sto-Rox school board member is accused of pepper-spraying two women over the weekend.

Channel 11 was there when Dalisha Hoszowski-Brockington treasurer left court Tuesday morning.

She’s facing assault and harassment charges after police say she sprayed pepper spray at two women on Sunday.

According to investigators, they responded to Campbell Street and found two women who had been just sprayed with pepper spray.

The victims allegedly told police that Hoszowski-Brockington and her husband, Tino, pulled up to them in a car, and she began spraying the pepper spray at them.

Detectives say it stemmed from an earlier incident at a medical facility when one of the victims picked up Hoszowski-Brockington’s father against her wishes.

Both she and her husband are facing charges.

We reached out to the Sto-Rox district. A spokesperson said Hoszowski-Brockington has not been removed from her position on the school board, and the district has no further comment.

