Stolen guns found during Homewood traffic stop; 3 people arrested

PITTSBURGH — Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Homewood on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police say as a result of a recent non-fatal shooting and numerous calls for shots fired in the neighborhood, Violence Prevention Unit detectives were patrolling the area on Monday.

Just after 10 p.m., those detectives stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Bennett Street at Brushton Avenue. During that stop, they recovered three guns — two of which were reported stolen. Police say the third gun was a polymer ghost gun without a serial number.

A man and two juveniles were arrested. A fourth person, the driver, was issued a non-traffic citation for possessing marijuana.

The juveniles were fingerprinted, photographed and released to their guardians.

The adult man, identified as Tyshawn Morthon, 18, of Pittsburgh, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He’s facing several charges, including receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

